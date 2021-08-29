News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Coastwatch open day showcases vital work of volunteers

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 11:00 AM August 29, 2021   
Exmouth NCI

Watchkeepers at Exmouth NCI's open day - Credit: Hugh De Souza

A fantastic turn out from both locals and visitors helped make Exmouth's National Coastwatch Institution open day a tremendous success.
The  day was hosted at Coastwatch House on Queens Drive adjacent to the lookout. The purpose of the day was to show and inform the public about the work carried out by the volunteers.
Members of the public were invited to look through the optics used in the  lookout and hear radio communications from traffic at sea. As part of the prevention work carried out by NCI Exmouth information was provided on local hazards, beach flags and tides . 
Watchkeepers  were delighted to welcome  Exmouth mayor , Steve Gazzard, who said “ The town and holidaymakers owe a great debt to NCI volunteers and are very grateful for the work that you do” 
Ivor Jones, the station manager,  said he would like to express his  thanks for all the donations  and ongoing support from the public

 NCI Exmouth was established in 1998 and is part of the region’s search-and-rescue capability. It is part of the National Coastwatch Institution that celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019. It was the UK’s second busiest station in 2020.
NCI Exmouth’s Queen’s Drive lookout is manned by some 65 volunteer watchkeepers. As well as listening out for Mayday calls, NCI Exmouth assists mariners by providing them with the facility to check that their radio is working before they commence a journey. It operates on VHF Channel 65, with the call sign ‘Exmouth NCI’. It also provides reports of in-shore weather conditions.
NCI Exmouth is on watch every day. In an emergency, officers are on-call outside of these hours.
Its website is: exmouthcoastwatch.co.uk
 

Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Topsham teenager Katie Mccabe on board Falanda 

Young Katie Mccabe sails round Britain

Marc Astley

Logo Icon
Furry Dance stalwart Graham Wills

Village pays tribute to man who embodied Furry Dance tradition

Tim Dixon

person
Former mayor of Exmouth John Humphreys

Former Exmouth mayor jailed for 21 years for historic rape of schoolboys

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
The Lower Otter Restoration Project

Estuary footpath set to close so restoration work can progress

Tim Dixon

person