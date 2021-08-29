Published: 11:00 AM August 29, 2021

A fantastic turn out from both locals and visitors helped make Exmouth's National Coastwatch Institution open day a tremendous success.

The day was hosted at Coastwatch House on Queens Drive adjacent to the lookout. The purpose of the day was to show and inform the public about the work carried out by the volunteers.

Members of the public were invited to look through the optics used in the lookout and hear radio communications from traffic at sea. As part of the prevention work carried out by NCI Exmouth information was provided on local hazards, beach flags and tides .

Watchkeepers were delighted to welcome Exmouth mayor , Steve Gazzard, who said “ The town and holidaymakers owe a great debt to NCI volunteers and are very grateful for the work that you do”

Ivor Jones, the station manager, said he would like to express his thanks for all the donations and ongoing support from the public

NCI Exmouth was established in 1998 and is part of the region’s search-and-rescue capability. It is part of the National Coastwatch Institution that celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019. It was the UK’s second busiest station in 2020.

NCI Exmouth’s Queen’s Drive lookout is manned by some 65 volunteer watchkeepers. As well as listening out for Mayday calls, NCI Exmouth assists mariners by providing them with the facility to check that their radio is working before they commence a journey. It operates on VHF Channel 65, with the call sign ‘Exmouth NCI’. It also provides reports of in-shore weather conditions.

NCI Exmouth is on watch every day. In an emergency, officers are on-call outside of these hours.

Its website is: exmouthcoastwatch.co.uk

