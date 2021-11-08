Presentations were made for long service during the general meeting of Exmouth’s National Coastwatch Institution at The Ocean last week.

Deputy station manager Hugh DeSouza said: “Due to the pandemic a face to face meeting has not been held since the beginning of 2020 so there were many awards outstanding.

“It was good to be able to congratulate and hand out certificates and badges in person. The commitment and hours put in by these people is admirable , not only do their combined years of watchkeeping add up to 85 but many of them have volunteered to take on additional roles of responsibility in order to ensure the smooth running of our Exmouth station.”

Ten watchkeepers celebrated five years of service. Out of the 'Class of 2016', unfortunately four of them were unable to be present to receive their certificates. They were Siobhan Dobbs who is also a duty officer, Mary Hazelwood, who acts as membership officer, and Andy Swan and Tim Sewell. The other six pictured are: Ian, who has recently stepped down as tower officer but is continuing as a deputy, Marion, who is a trainer/assessor, Sandy, a trainer, Dave, who is a deputy tower officer, Steve, who is in charge of IT and Ivor who is the present station manager.

Also pictured are John and Martyn, who received their 10-year award. Martyn is a recent addition to the Exmouth team having transferred from Prawle Point. Paul led the field with an award for 15 years of service and has also been a trainer assessor for many of these.

NCI Exmouth is one of 57 stations nationally who are recognised as part of the search and rescue organisation. They are considered to be‘the eyes along the coast’.

Due to recent new technology set up in the Exmouth lookout, watchkeepers are able to observe the coastline from Orcombe Point all the way up the estuary to Topsham. They are on duty 365 days a year. Further information can be found on their website: exmouthcoastwatch.co.uk

NCI Exmouth was established in 1998 and is part of the region’s search-and-rescue capability.

It is part of the National Coastwatch Institution that celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019. It was the UK’s second busiest station in 2020.

NCI Exmouth’s Queen’s Drive lookout is manned by some 60 volunteer watchkeepers.

