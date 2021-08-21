Exmouth National Coastwatch Institution open day

Published: 11:30 AM August 21, 2021

An event is being planned to showcase the potentially life-saving work of Exmouth’s coastal safety observation volunteers.

The event, staged by the Exmouth National Coastwatch Institution team, will be at Coastwatch House in Queens Drive. It will take place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, August 28.

The day will be to highlight the work of our charity and to raise awareness of the part we play in the Search and Rescue family.

Coastwatch House will be open and a one-way system will be in operation and a sanitising station will be available. Visitors will be able to read Exmouth NCI’s boards and listen to any radio communication that may be transmitting on the radios.

Volunteers will be showing the public the kinds of incidents they have dealt with this year and how they integrate with Her Majesty's Coastguard.

The event will also offer a chance to meet serving watchkeepers and see some of the equipment the team uses to be “eyes along the coast” and help keep Exmouth beach and coastline safe.

The day will also include activities for children and information about the hazards of our coast.

The NCI is a national charity founded in 1994, and now runs 56 lookout stations

around the coast of England and Wales.

There are currently approximately 2,600 volunteers who are trained to standards laid down by HM Coastguard. The charity receives no government funding and relies entirely on corporate and

private donations, and the proceeds of local fund-raising activity.

Nationally, this “Eyes along the Coast” day will involve promotion and publicity through national

magazines, local TV and radio, local newspapers and free sheets, and local events.

The National Coastwatch Day will be followed by further promotion at the

Southampton Boat Show in September.

Full details about the work and history of the charity, and the lookout stations around

the coast, can be found on the NCI website: www.nci.org.uk