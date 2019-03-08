Exmouth named one of the best seaside resorts in the country

People living in Exmouth already knew it, but the town’s iconic seafront has gained national recognition for its iconic seafront.

National newspaper The Independent has listed Exmouth as one of the six best seaside town's in the country alongside Bournemouth, Margate, Whitby, Plymouth and Hastings.

The article celebrates the impending opening of a seafront restaurant by Michelin-star winning chef Michael Caines.

It also says Exmouth has 'always been a hit' with foodies thanks to places like the River Exe Café – a floating restaurant which is moored in the estuary.

It also hails the impending 'transformation' of the seafront thanks to the district council's regeneration scheme.

Exmouth Festival is also mentioned as a reason for tourists to visit, with a 'huge range' of entertainment from jazz and rock bands to workshops and stand-up comedy.

