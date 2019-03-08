Advanced search

Exmouth named one of the best seaside resorts in the country

PUBLISHED: 13:30 26 April 2019

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

People living in Exmouth already knew it, but the town’s iconic seafront has gained national recognition for its iconic seafront.

National newspaper The Independent has listed Exmouth as one of the six best seaside town's in the country alongside Bournemouth, Margate, Whitby, Plymouth and Hastings.

The article celebrates the impending opening of a seafront restaurant by Michelin-star winning chef Michael Caines.

It also says Exmouth has 'always been a hit' with foodies thanks to places like the River Exe Café – a floating restaurant which is moored in the estuary.

It also hails the impending 'transformation' of the seafront thanks to the district council's regeneration scheme.

Exmouth Festival is also mentioned as a reason for tourists to visit, with a 'huge range' of entertainment from jazz and rock bands to workshops and stand-up comedy.

To find out what they have to say about Exmouth, click here

