The quest to find Exmouth its own Muslim community centre, begins

Exmouth Muslims are calling on the district and county councils to help them get their own community centre in the town.

In an event on Friday, (June 10), members of Exmouth's Muslim community got together and invited town civic leaders to Exmouth Rugby Club to highlight the need for their own space to meet within Exmouth.

As you can see, during Friday prayer, the clubhouse at Exmouth Rugby Club gets very crowded. - Credit: Adam Manning.

Though Exmouth Rugby Club has been kind enough to allow them to use the clubhouse, it is too small and very crowded when they gather for Jumma prayers on a Friday afternoon.

Some of the children getting ready to present Simon Jupp with flowers on his arrival. - Credit: Adam Manning.

Attendees included Simon Jupp, MP,, Exmouth Mayor, Steve Gazzard, Exmouth Town Crier, Roger Bourgoin and Exmouth Councillor Roger Dumper among others. They were presented with flowers from the children.

The event organiser, Alamgir Chowdrey, told the Journal: "The purpose of our meeting today is to explain the need in Exmouth for a full-time community centre for prayer, Islamic studies for children and community gatherings, Eids and Muslim cultural festivals.

"It would also be a place for people to come for help and advice if they have problems.

Left to right: Simon Jupp, East Devon MP, Exmouth Councillor Roger Dumper, Exmouth Mayor, Steve Gazzard and Exmouth Town Crier, Roger Bourgein. - Credit: Adam Manning.

"With us today, are people from Afghanistan, Syria, Bosnia, Kurdistan, India and Bangladesh.

"All the Muslim community from the wider area would benefit from having a place to meet, not just for Friday prayer. But as a social centre. Our intention is to involve the non-Muslim community to create understanding and integration.”

Simon Jupp, MP told the group: "Thank you for inviting me along today, it has been an eye-opener I will do the best I can to talk to colleagues in East Devon District Council and Devon County Council, who own the buildings to see what can be done about getting you this space within Exmouth."

The nearest mosque for any Muslim in East Devon, whether that be Exmouth, Sidmouth, Budleigh or Honiton is the New North Road Mosque in Exeter, but as the community in Exmouth and surrounding areas gets bigger they are now calling on a local community centre to be built.

The Islamic Centre is only open for Jumma Prayer on Friday afternoons at the Exmouth Rugby Club.