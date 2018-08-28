Exmouth Musical Theatre Company “thrilled and excited” at award nominations

Nominated for Best Musical: Into The Woods, by the Exmouth Musical Theatre Company. Picture: Emma Crane, Exmouth Photo Services Emma Crane, Exmouth Photo Services

The company is in the running for NODA’s Best Musical award and a trophy for stage decor

“Thrilled” – that’s the reaction of the Exmouth Musical Theatre Company at being nominated for two regional awards by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association.

Its production of Into The Woods is in the running for the Best Musical award, and the Wilfred Roe trophy for stage décor.

A spokesperson said: “We are thrilled and very excited. This is the second time that our winning duo of director Debra Butler and musical director Angela Blackwell have been nominated for the Best Musical Award; last time we won for Evita, so fingers crossed for a second win. We are also so lucky to have an amazing creative team, and their nomination is well deserved.” The company has thanked all its supporters.

Meanwhile, the Lympstone Players have won the local District Achievement award for their production of Oh, What A Lovely War.

They and the other District Achievement winners are now in the running for the regional award.

