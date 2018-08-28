Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth Musical Theatre Company “thrilled and excited” at award nominations

PUBLISHED: 09:42 06 February 2019

Nominated for Best Musical: Into The Woods, by the Exmouth Musical Theatre Company. Picture: Emma Crane, Exmouth Photo Services

Nominated for Best Musical: Into The Woods, by the Exmouth Musical Theatre Company. Picture: Emma Crane, Exmouth Photo Services

Emma Crane, Exmouth Photo Services

The company is in the running for NODA’s Best Musical award and a trophy for stage decor

Into The Woods, nominated for a trophy for stage decor. Picture: Emma Crane, Exmouth Photo ServicesInto The Woods, nominated for a trophy for stage decor. Picture: Emma Crane, Exmouth Photo Services

“Thrilled” – that’s the reaction of the Exmouth Musical Theatre Company at being nominated for two regional awards by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association.

Its production of Into The Woods is in the running for the Best Musical award, and the Wilfred Roe trophy for stage décor.

A spokesperson said: “We are thrilled and very excited. This is the second time that our winning duo of director Debra Butler and musical director Angela Blackwell have been nominated for the Best Musical Award; last time we won for Evita, so fingers crossed for a second win. We are also so lucky to have an amazing creative team, and their nomination is well deserved.” The company has thanked all its supporters.

Meanwhile, the Lympstone Players have won the local District Achievement award for their production of Oh, What A Lovely War.

The Exmouth Musical Theatre Company perform Into The Woods. Picture: Emma Crane, Exmouth Photo ServicesThe Exmouth Musical Theatre Company perform Into The Woods. Picture: Emma Crane, Exmouth Photo Services

They and the other District Achievement winners are now in the running for the regional award.

Into The Woods, nominated for Best Musical. Picture; Emma Crane, Exmouth Photo ServicesInto The Woods, nominated for Best Musical. Picture; Emma Crane, Exmouth Photo Services

Into The Woods. Picture: Emma Crane, Exmouth Photo ServicesInto The Woods. Picture: Emma Crane, Exmouth Photo Services

A character from Into The Woods. Picture: Emma Crane, Exmouth Photo ServicesA character from Into The Woods. Picture: Emma Crane, Exmouth Photo Services

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Public toilet set on fire deliberately, says fire service

Firefighter believe the fire was started deliberately. Picture: Google.

Tributes paid to ‘charming’ Exmouth optometrist

Sneh Sejpar, who died suddenly following a brain haemorrhage. Picture: Keval Sejpar

Five-time cancer survivor explains how to detect cancer early

Jenny and her husband Duncan in hospital in 2014. Picture: JS.

Exmouth couple mark 60 years of wedded bliss

Barry and Shirley Dawson celebrating 60 years of wedded bliss. Picture: Kimberly Rainford

Plan for 120 homes in Exmouth set for district council green light

The Pankhurst trading estate site where Taylor Wimpey is proposing to build 120 homes. Picture: Google

Most Read

Public toilet set on fire deliberately, says fire service

Firefighter believe the fire was started deliberately. Picture: Google.

Tributes paid to ‘charming’ Exmouth optometrist

Sneh Sejpar, who died suddenly following a brain haemorrhage. Picture: Keval Sejpar

Five-time cancer survivor explains how to detect cancer early

Jenny and her husband Duncan in hospital in 2014. Picture: JS.

Exmouth couple mark 60 years of wedded bliss

Barry and Shirley Dawson celebrating 60 years of wedded bliss. Picture: Kimberly Rainford

Plan for 120 homes in Exmouth set for district council green light

The Pankhurst trading estate site where Taylor Wimpey is proposing to build 120 homes. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Harriers run well at South West Cross Country Championships

Exmouth Harriers and Exmouth Running Belles at the Blackdown Beast meeting. Picture KATE BAKER

Crisp is so sharp as Exmouth United U13s see off Twyford Spartans

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira trio into National Over-50s Triples area semi-finals where Sidmouth await

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5291. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth yachtsman Ian Williams preparing for the 2019 M.32 European Championships

Exe SC Damsel Race action

Exmouth Musical Theatre Company “thrilled and excited” at award nominations

Nominated for Best Musical: Into The Woods, by the Exmouth Musical Theatre Company. Picture: Emma Crane, Exmouth Photo Services
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists