Tribute to ‘dedicated and dynamic’ music teacher Sue Stock

A tribute has been paid to Sue Stock. Picture: Archant/Paul Stock Archant

A tribute has been paid to a ‘dedicated, dynamic and joyous’ music teacher who has died following a short battle with cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sue Stock. Picture: Paul Stock Sue Stock. Picture: Paul Stock

Sue Stock, who has taught many music students at Exmouth Community College, died on Tuesday, August 4, surrounded by her family including husband Paul, who is head of music at the school.

Mrs Stock had been diagnosed with cancer in February this year and following her diagnosis was undergoing chemotherapy and spent her remaining time on a ward in Exeter.

She was well known for her performances in various music concerts within Exmouth Community College and also provided classes for young musicians and worked as a cover teacher.

Community college principal Andrew Davies said: “For those of you who perhaps do not know, Sue was an amazingly dedicated, dynamic and joyous colleague.

“Nothing was ever too much for her to do for the College or students and she would always be found at every concert supporting the music team.”

During her life she has played and taught strings and woodwind instruments and was the principal cellist in the National Scout and Guide Symphony Orchestra of Great Britain.

Before teaching in Exmouth, she taught at middle schools in Tiverton and at a school for visually-impaired children in Exeter.

She was also head of music at King’s School, in Ottery St Mary.

Mrs Stock was also a brown owl for 2nd Exmouth Brownie Unit, and a trainer for the Guide Association.

Her funeral service is being held at the Holy Trinity Church – where she was a churchwarden and choir member - at 11am on Thursday, August 27.

Following the funeral, there will be a procession along the seafront at around noon when people can pay their respects to Mrs Stock.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the numbers able to attend her funeral are restricted, but her family are planning to hold a memorial service for her in 2021.

Anyone who would like to make a donation in her memory can do so through Richard Gegg & Sons in aid of the National Scout and Guide Symphony Orchestra of Great Britain and Music at Holy Trinity Church.