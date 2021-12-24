A Christmas coffee morning where town mayor Steve Gazzard won the raffle came at the end of an ‘incredibly successful’ year for Exmouth Museum.

Cllr Gazzard won a Christmas hamper donated by Exmouth Co-op, and there were several other prizes donated by museum committee members and supporters.

The event at the Axis Centre in Market Street on Thursday, December 16 raised £117 towards the upkeep of the museum, through the sale of raffle tickets, festive hot drinks, home-made cakes and mince pies.

The museum’s spokesman Mike Menhenitt said: “It has been an incredibly successful year for the museum, rounded off in great style with a well-attended Christmas social event.

“The trustees and management committee would like to say a big thank you to all

of you who have supported the museum throughout the year in one way or another.

“A special thank you to Richard and all at The Point Bar and Grill who recently held a quiz night there and raised an incredible £80 for the museum funds.”

It was in March this year that the museum finally secured its future by purchasing its premises from South West Water, bringing four years of uncertainty to an end. The company had announced in 2017 that it was selling the building, but offered the museum’s trustees the chance to buy it before it was put on the open market. Several local individuals and organisations contributed to the campaign fund, and a loan from East Devon District Council enabled the trustees to meet the asking price.

The museum reopened in June after Covid restrictions were eased and the trustees appealed for volunteers to help run it and help raising the funds needed to repay the loan.

It recorded healthy visitor numbers for the next six months, before closing for the winter. Improvement work is taking place over the next few months, before it reopens on April 4 2022.

The first coffee morning of 2022 is on Thursday, January 20 at the Axis Centre from 10.30am.

Mike added: “We are always in need of volunteers and if you would like to get involved in any way at all we would be delighted to hear from you.”

Anyone interested can contact him by emailing mike.menhenitt@btinternet.com