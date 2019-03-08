Digital archives and building work among the plans for Exmouth Museum

Exmouth Museum. Ref exe 39 17TI 1498. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Trustees and volunteers are looking beyond the September deadline to save Exmouth's Museum.

Plans have been revealed for the next five years at Exmouth Museum as the cut-off date for raising funds to buy their Shepperds Row home looms.

The museum faces a race against time to raise the £150,000 needed to secure the former foreman's cottage they call home but trustees and volunteers are already looking to the future.

The first phase of their plan is already coming together with the digitising of the information they have on the town's history and trustees are also planning to introduce touch-screen technology eventually.

Should the September deadline set by South West Water be met, there will be building work done to further secure the building and make it easier for members of the public to access the museum.

Steve Gazzard, chairman of trustees, said: "We want to be inclusive irrespective of what people's abilities are. They can enjoy what the museum has to offer.

John Wakefield, curator, said: "We are working in an expectation that we will be successful with the funding appeal.

"The first thing we did is to make use of the space we have at the museum. We have exploited some space upstairs.

"It would make the place more secure and give people better access into the cottage."

The museum is split over two 19th century buildings which in a previous life were a cottage used by a foreman of the local council and stables which were later used to store the local authority fire engine.

Work has already begun on moving some cabinets and cupboards upstairs in the cottage to make it easier for people to access the museum.

A lot of the works needed to be done to the stables and the 'link' between the two buildings will have to wait until after the £150,000 target is met.

The museum has until September to find that money; So far, around £60,000 has been raised.

Thanks to a financial boost from the Exmouth Community Fund, the museum has been able to create a 'pop-up' museum they can take to events and festivals.

They will be bringing their gazebo filled with town artefacts to Exmouth Pride Festival later this month.