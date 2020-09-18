Advanced search

'Major effort' by volunteer stewards as Exmouth Museum reopens

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 September 2020

Exmouth Museum has reopened with Covid restrictions in place. Picture :Diane Love

Exmouth Museum has reopened with Covid restrictions in place. Picture :Diane Love

Archant

Volunteers and trustees of Exmouth Museum have put in a ‘major’ effort to get it reopened following its closure due to coronavirus.

Exmouth Museum is now open for visitors with a number of Covid-secure restrictions in place.

The main cottage and stables in Sheppard’s Row are open to the public, but the displays upstairs are still closed due to a narrow stairway.

Volunteer stewards work within their own areas of the museum and visitors are guided around the exhibits while following a one-way system.

The museum usually closes for the winter at the end of October but getting it open now will prepare the team for what may need to be done when they reopen in April next year.

Peter Cowper, chairman of the trustees, said it has been a ‘major effort’ by volunteers and stewards to get the museum open.

Exmouth Museum is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 10.30am and 12.30pm as well as 2pm until 4.30pm.

