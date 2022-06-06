News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Roll up, raffle at Exmouth Fest for Exmouth Museum

Adam Manning

Published: 5:06 PM June 6, 2022
exmouth fest

BBC Radio Devon David Sheppard announcing the first prize. - Credit: Exmouth Museum.

The Exmouth Museum enjoyed a successful weekend during their grand summer raffle at Exmouth Festival.

Taking place on Thursday, (June 2) and running until Sunday, (June 5) for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the Exmouth Festival, lots of people put their names down for the raffle at the Exmouth Museum stand. 

The draw was made at 3pm on Sunday by David Sheppard of BBC Radio Devon and the first prize of £100 Cash was won by Jody Carson.

The prizes included meals, an MOT and tickets to local attractions around Exmouth. 

A spokesman for Exmouth Museum said: "There were a further 17 prizes and the museum would like to thank all those who donated prizes and congratulate all the winners, all of whom have been contacted.

"Thank you to everyone for your continued support of the museum – it is greatly appreciated."

East Devon News
Exmouth News

