New exhibits on show as Exmouth museum reopens for 2022 season

Mike Menhenitt of the Society of Exmouth Museum, outside the building in Sheppards Row - Credit: Archant

Exmouth Museum has reopened for the 2022 season with some new exhibits alongside its familiar displays and collections.

Throughout the winter, curator John Wakefield has worked with the stewards and volunteers to maintain and improve the building, and prepare the exhibits for this year’s visitors.

The Victorian steam pump - a new exhibit at the museum - Credit: Archant

The new items on display include a three-tonne Victorian steam pump from an Exmouth laundry that was moved into the museum by the Royal Marines.

There is also an exhibition on Clapps Café, a well-known Exmouth institution that was run by the family of Mike Menhenitt, a member of the museum society and a local historian. The café was established in 1863 and finally closed in 1967.

Also new is a display on famous women of Exmouth, including the notorious Mary Ann Clarke, mistress of the then Duke of York in the early 1800s.

The 1940s parlour at Exmouth museum - Credit: Archant

Among the more established exhibits is a recreation of a 1940s front parlour, featuring an original fireplace from an Exmouth house. The display includes several details relating to WWII, including the brown sticky tape householders put on their windows to prevent shards of glass flying out if the window was smashed during an air raid.

The recreated Victorian kitchen at Exmouth museum - Credit: Archant

Next to it is a recreated Victorian kitchen, complete with items including wooden butter-pat makers and old-style scales with a set of metal weights.

In a separate display there is an old-fashioned school desk with an inkwell, where children can try their hand at writing with pen and ink. There is also a collection of old toys and games.

This year Exmouth Museum will have a presence at several outside events including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Festival in June, and will be fundraising to pay off the £80,000 loan from East Devon District Council that enabled its trustees to buy the museum’s premises just over a year ago, saving it from closure. The museum has to make yearly repayments of around £4,000 to the council.

Tickets have gone on sale for a raffle with a cash prize of £100 and many other prizes donated by local businesses. The draw will be made at the festival.

The museum is also appealing for local residents to make a standing order of £2 per month to help repay the loan, or to make a one-off donation by cheque.







