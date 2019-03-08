Pitches still available for museum appeal fundraising market

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:43 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 26 July 2019

Exmouth Museum. Ref exe 39 17TI 1498. Picture: Terry Ife

A market is being held next month to raise funds to keep Exmouth Museum in its traditional home.

The Exmouth Museum Society has until September to raise around £200,000 needed to secure its Shepperds Row home.

That money will cover the asking price set by owners South West Water, which is intending to sell the buildings off, as well as some additional works.

A market in The Strand on Saturday, August 10, is just the latest event being held by museum trustees, volunteers and supporters in a bid to raise the cash needed.

There will be a variety of businesses attending with many handmade and original items.

Other second-hand stalls will sell books, DVDs and soft toys.

Monthly coffee mornings are held in aid of the museum appeal at the Axis Centre, Market Street, with the next one taking place on Thursday (August 1) from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Anyone who wants a pitch at the market can email exmouthmuseum@gmail.com with the reference Market 10 August.

