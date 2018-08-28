Series of coffee mornings launched for town’s museum

Exmouth Museum. Ref exe 39 17TI 1498. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A series of coffee mornings has been launched in a bid to help stop the town’s museum from being evicted.

Exmouth Museum has until September this year to raise the £150,000 to buy its Sheppards Row home from landowner South West Water or it faces having to put the town’s artefacts into storage.

The latest initiative is a series of monthly coffee mornings and raffle events which aim to raise funds for the museum and awareness of its plight.

The first coffee morning, held last month raised £140 for the appeal and the next one will be taking place on Thursday (January 10) at the Axis Centre, in Market Street, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

There will also be a raffle which will contribute towards the campaign

Please send an email to exmouthmuseum@outlook.com or go to www.exmouthmuseum.co.uk if you wish to donate raffle prizes or contribute cakes for the events.