Museum future secured after purchase of buildings completed

Published: 8:00 AM March 24, 2021

Trustees and volunteers at a fundraising open day, prior to the pandemic. - Credit: Exmouth Museum

The future of Exmouth’s Museum has been secured for the long term after trustees completed the purchase of its home.

Exmouth Museum has announced it has completed the £150,000 purchase of the Sheppards Row buildings from landlords South West Water.

The completion of the transaction means artefacts which represent the history of Exmouth will continue to be displayed, once the museum reopens.

Chairman of the trustees of Exmouth Museum Peter Cowper said he is ‘delighted and relieved’ to say that the facility ‘has a future’.

He added: “It is now up to us to make it work.”

The museum has called the building – which was previously a stable and a cottage – home since the 1980s.

In 2017, South West Water announced its intention to sell off the buildings, casting doubt of the future of the museum.

Trustees launched a fundraising campaign to meet the £150,000 price tag and generated £70,000. The other £80,000 came from a loan organised by East Devon District Council.

South West Water confirmed the sale was completed on Friday, March 12.

A spokesman for the company said: ““We’re pleased that our close and constructive liaison with the Trustees has had a happy outcome.”

Trustees are now looking for people to join the museum as volunteers, especially those who have expertise in displays, fundraising, research, working at outdoor events and building skills.

Mr Cowper added: “It’s going to be a lot of hard work (running the museum) which is why I am hoping to get young people volunteering.

“That’s important to keep thing going because we can’t operate a museum in the way it used to be.

“You’re going to see an awful lot more digital displays and this museum doesn’t even have a phone line.”

Mayor Steve Gazzard has welcomed the purchase of the museum.

He said: “I am really pleased that we have been able to secure the future of the museum for the people of Exmouth and future generations of the town.

“It’s been a long and hard process, so my congratulations to everyone concerned.

“It’s a facility that Exmouth could not afford to lose so I am pleased its been secured infinitum.”