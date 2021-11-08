News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth murder trial halted

Court Reporter

Published: 12:59 PM November 8, 2021
Updated: 1:03 PM November 8, 2021
Exeter Crown Court

Exeter Crown Court - Credit: Alex Walton

The trial of an Exmouth woman who was accused of stabbing her partner to death two days after Christmas has been stopped. 

Tanya Hoskin was on trial at Exeter Crown Court accused of the murder of 55-year-old Nigel Johnson at the home they shared in Exmouth. 

 Judge Mrs Justice Cutts discharged the jury and set a new trial date of February 7, 2022 after hearing legal submissions in private. 

 She told the jury that it was not possible for the trial to continue but that she could not tell them the reasons. 

 Hoskin, aged 52, of Tennyson Way, Exmouth, denied murder. 

