Exmouth mums who both tragically lost their babies to host clothes sale to benefit hospital bereavement room

Sharon Cockman and Caroline Solly with a memory box and donations for The Heartease Room. Ref exe 16 19TI 2486. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A pair of Exmouth mums who both lost their babies have vowed to fill memory boxes at a hospital to help other mothers overcome their grief.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sharon Cockman and Caroline Solly both suffered the devastating experience of losing the babies while still carrying.

Mrs Cockman lost baby George at 16 weeks, and Mrs Solly lost baby Cole at 37 weeks.

Both women used the Heartsease bereavement room at the Royal Devon and Exeter Wonford Hospital, which allows mothers a quiet place to grieve.

Now, they are trying to raise money to fill special memory boxes for mothers in mourning, in the hope they can take solace from them while recovering.

Mrs Cockman said: “We are in still in the early stages of planning, but we thought we could make these boxes, which could hold angel wings to go on a bracelet, or plaster casts to take moulds of the baby's hands and feet. Some people make miniature cribs and blankets for the room, and we wanted to give back.”

To support their charitable motive, the mums are holding a clothes and book sale at Ocean in Exmouth.

A raffle, to which several businesses have donated generously, will also be held.

The sale is being held from 3pm onwards on Saturday, May 18.

Mrs Cockman lost her baby due to sticky blood syndrome, which caused small blood clots in her placenta.

If she wants to have another child, she would be forced to have daily injections to combat the illness.

She said: “I have never felt anguish like it - you think at 12 weeks, everything is fine.

“You don't realise that you can suffer a loss later on.

“I am not going to have any more children because it has been so devastating, I will be thankful for what have I got.”

Mrs Solly, who lost her baby on February 16 this year, added: “I feel like I am still in shock.

“I am still waiting for counselling but by the time it comes around, someone else will be needing it too.

“We want this sale to raise awareness, and encourage mums to speak openly about their loss and realise this is not taboo.”

So far, Mrs Solly has raised £1,000 - with £300 spent on items to fill the memory box.

The pair plan to donate the remainder of the money, and proceeds of the book and clothes sale, to the hospital.