Exmouth mum’s charity Himalaya trek to be boosted by town gastropub’s new cocktail

Carly Salter will be hiking the Indian Himalayas for charity. Picture: Carly Salter Archant

An Exmouth mum who will trek across the Indian Himalayas in honour of her mum’s fight with breast cancer will be boosted by the sales of a new drink.

Carly Salter, whose mum Steph is a cancer survivor, has the financial baking of Exmouth gastropub Spoken, which will be donating 50p from every sale of a new drink to her fund.

Mrs Salter, who lives in the Withycombe area of Exmouth with her husband and daughter, is partaking in the nine-day trek to raise funds for breast charity CoppaFeel. She said: “This amazing challenge will test my physical and mental abilities in many ways, not just in relation to the physical demands of trekking in the Himalayas at altitude, leaving my family, but also in the challenge of the fundraising itself. I saw the challenge on CoppaFeel’s Instagram and thought it sounded amazing.”

It’s not the first time Carly has taken part in a large fundraiser - she ran the London Marathon in 2012, when her mum was undergoing chemotherapy, to raise money for charity Stop Breast Cancer.

“I’m excited and nervous,” she said. “Leaving my 11-month-old daughter for nine days will be a challenge in itself.”

Carly will fly to Dehli on October 25 and can expect to hike the mountain trail for up to nine hours each day.

She said: “I have hiked in the Lake District and Snowdonia, but not to this extreme.”

Carly has set herself a fundraising target of £3,000, which she hopes will be boosted by the sale of Spoken’s new cocktail - called ‘Coppa Load of This’. Owner George Nightingale said: “Carly wanted us to get involved, and we were only to happy to. The cocktail is Limoncello, tonic and fresh mint.

“Fifty pence from every sale will be going towards her charity.

“It was locvely to seomeone who wanted to engage with local businesses.”

The cocktail will be launched at Spoken on April 18.

Carly is now training for her mammoth trek and plans to walk across Dartmoor in just one day.

Steph will also be walking the same amount of steps as her daughter on the trek over two weeks to suppor her.

Carly said: “One of my motivations will be that whatever challenge I am going through is nothing compared to the experiences others are facing when going through breast cancer treatment.”

To donate, visit www.himalayascoppafeel.everydayhero.com/uk/coppafeel-himalayas-trek-2019






