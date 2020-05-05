Zoe and Goliath in rainbow walk for NHS

Zoe and her horse Goliath. Picture: Zoe Smith Archant

An Exmouth mum and her horse are gearing up to walk six miles – dressed as colourful unicorns – for the NHS.

Goliath the horse, who will be taking part in a six mile walk for charity. Picture: Zoe Smith Goliath the horse, who will be taking part in a six mile walk for charity. Picture: Zoe Smith

On Saturday, May 23, Zoe Smith, 32, of Cobs and Carriages, will set off with Goliath the horse from Littleham in a bid to raise money for the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

The rainbow walk will take them along the seafront before returning home.

Zoe’s son Max, aged 12, suffered brain damage at birth and has been under paediatric care ever since.

“The horses have acted as a therapy for Max and he owns his own pony called Stinky,” said Zoe.

Max and his brother Louie, aged nine, will join Zoe for part of the walk.

Zoe, who launched her horse carriage business in 2013, is aiming to raise at least £500.

Visit the fundraising page to donate