Grieving mother went off rails after her son's beach death

A grieving mum launched a paint and hammer attack on her neighbours after her son was found dead on a beach.

A court heard there had been tensions with the neighbours in the build up to the offences over a number of sensitive issues that police were aware of.

But Elaine Sharpe snapped when she was suffering with 'immeasurable trauma' when she took a hammer and a can of pink paint and attacked a car and the house windows in Exmouth, in April.

Exeter magistrates court she caused £3,000 of damage to the car, which she also smashed with the hammer, and the house and it was all caught on a doorbell camera.

Five days later Sharpe, of Exmouth, returned to the property and screamed a tirade of abuse at her neighbours - and that was all caught on CCTV.

When police arrived, she headbutted an officer on his lip.

Prosecutor Warjinder Bains said she smashed windows and lights on Andrew Green's car which she splattered with the paint causing £1,300 damage, and then smashed his dad David's windows at their home.

Katrina Byrne, defending, said Sharpe was devastated to be in court adding there were a number of sensitivities in this case.

"Shortly before the criminal damage offences were committed her son who was 29 had been found deceased on Exmouth beach and there is no cause of death.

"There was an ongoing neighbour dispute and a lot of emotions on the day when the offences were committed," said the lawyer.

"She has reacted badly. It was unacceptable behaviour and she is apologetic for the way she behaved, she added.

"It was a time of unimaginable trauma for her," probation officer Alan Olley added.

Grandmother Sharpe, aged 52, of Brimpenny Road, Exmouth, admitted two criminal damage charges, assaulting a policeman and using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

The magistrates gave her a 12 month community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities and ordered her to pay £600 compensation to the Greens and the police officer.

Magistrate Hilary Drew said: "You have shown a lot of remorse. It was an exceptionally hard time for you."