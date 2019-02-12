Exmouth mum’s story immortalised in Hallmark card

Elizabeth Reynolds (second from the left) has had her story immortalised in a Hallmark cards. Picture: Beattie Group

An Exmouth mum, who is gearing up for a charity challenge in memory of her late mother, is having her story immortalised in a greeting card.

Exmouth mum Elizabeth Reynolds (pictured second from the left) has had a Hallmark card made from her story ahead of Mothers Day. Picture: Beattie Group Exmouth mum Elizabeth Reynolds (pictured second from the left) has had a Hallmark card made from her story ahead of Mothers Day. Picture: Beattie Group

Hallmark have chosen Elizabeth Reynolds’ story to be included on a Mother’s Day card, designed by Hallmark, which has gone on sale at Tesco stores ahead of the national holiday on Sunday, March 31.

The custom greeting cards, which are created as a celebration of all mums and grandmas across the country, use the inspirational stories from women working at Tesco.

Elizabeth, who works at the Salterton Road superstore, is entering a Cancer Research UK Race for Life event in memory of her mum. Hallmark will present Elizabeth with a special framed version of her card to mark the occasion.

She said: “I’ll be running for my mum who I lost to cancer when she was just 45 years old.

“Running with my daughter, we’ve completed the 5km at four races and 10km at two races to remember my mum, who will always be in our hearts.”

Sarah Pickering, head of events marketing for Cancer Research UK, said: “We are very grateful to Elizabeth and Tesco for their support.

“By following Elizabeth’s lead, and joining the Race for Life, everyone can make a real difference to people with cancer, right now.

“Race for Life events are fun, colourful and uplifting for all involved.

“Taking part in the events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer, or celebrate the lives of those who have survived.”

Laura Washington, from Hallmark, said: “Every two minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer, so we know how important it is to raise funds and awareness of the disease that affects so many lives.”

The Mothers Day cards are on sale in large Tesco stores until Sunday, March 31.

This year’s Race for Life events will be open to women, men and children for the first time.

Anyone who wants to take part can go to raceforlife.org or ring 0300 123 0770