Exmouth find and re-hide books scheme to fuel passion for reading

Jennis Bisgrove's children Emilie and Jake hiding the first book. Picture: Jennie Bisgrove Archant

A find and re-hide book scheme has caught the imagination of children across Exmouth.

Exmouth mum Jennie Bisgrove set up the initiative as a way to encourage children to love reading.

When a book is found, youngsters are encouraged to take it home to read, before re-hiding it for another child to find.

So far more than 250 people have joined Jennie's Facebook group. She said: "The page is about leaving books out for children or parents to find in a sandwich bag - to keep it protected - with a label on, so it can be taken home, read and then re-hidden. The aim is to help promote reading, making it a fun, family time and expanding their imagination with the enjoyment of books.

"It's almost like a surprise out-and-about library.

"The idea is like the smile stones, but with a lovely story to read and enjoy before hiding it again for others to enjoy."

The scheme is like the smile stones craze which caught fire last year with many families coming together to find and paint up their own pebbles which were hidden for others to find and re-hide.

Former nursery deputy manager Jennie, 34, was visiting the Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth with her two children when she saw a book left on a bench as part of the Book Crossing scheme which is the practise of leaving a book in a public place to be picked up and read by others.

That inspired Jennie to do something similar for children's books.

Parents and children have been seen around Exmouth searching for new books and secretly trying to re-hide them in new locations. Books have been hidden on benches around the town and in various spots in Phear Park.

Jennie told The Journal she has even seen parents buying new books for their children to hide.

Anyone wanting to join the Facebook group can find it by searching for 'Exmouth books to find read and rehide'.