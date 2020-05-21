Exmouth mum launches bedtime story YouTube channel for lockdown youngsters
PUBLISHED: 12:54 21 May 2020
Archant
An Exmouth woman who has been recording daily bedtime story videos for her nephew has been inundated with different book requests.
Julie Burley, 46, started recording the YouTube videos as a way of maintaining contact with her nephew through the coronavirus crisis.
The videos, which are posted every day just before 7pm, have been viewed by other families and the mum-of-two has received several requests.
READ MORE: Fundraising plea from Exmouth women bidding to create arts and crafts ‘movement’
She said: “I did it just for the fun element, but it is nice now I am getting requests – I am even getting people sending me books to read.
“I was a children’s party rep years ago and I love working with children and it’s nice to do something for all of them that are stuck at home.”
Visit the Story Time with Julie YouTube channel to check out some of Julie’s recorded bedtime stories.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.