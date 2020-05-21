Exmouth mum launches bedtime story YouTube channel for lockdown youngsters

An Exmouth woman who has been recording daily bedtime story videos for her nephew has been inundated with different book requests.

Exmouth mum Julie Burley has recorded herself reading bedtime stories on YouTube. Picture: Dave Burley Exmouth mum Julie Burley has recorded herself reading bedtime stories on YouTube. Picture: Dave Burley

Julie Burley, 46, started recording the YouTube videos as a way of maintaining contact with her nephew through the coronavirus crisis.

The videos, which are posted every day just before 7pm, have been viewed by other families and the mum-of-two has received several requests.

She said: “I did it just for the fun element, but it is nice now I am getting requests – I am even getting people sending me books to read.

“I was a children’s party rep years ago and I love working with children and it’s nice to do something for all of them that are stuck at home.”

Visit the Story Time with Julie YouTube channel to check out some of Julie’s recorded bedtime stories.