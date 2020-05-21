Advanced search

Exmouth mum launches bedtime story YouTube channel for lockdown youngsters

PUBLISHED: 12:54 21 May 2020

Exmouth mum Julie Burley has recorded herself reading bedtime stories on YouTube. Picture: Dave Burley

Exmouth mum Julie Burley has recorded herself reading bedtime stories on YouTube. Picture: Dave Burley

Archant

An Exmouth woman who has been recording daily bedtime story videos for her nephew has been inundated with different book requests.

Exmouth mum Julie Burley has recorded herself reading bedtime stories on YouTube. Picture: Dave BurleyExmouth mum Julie Burley has recorded herself reading bedtime stories on YouTube. Picture: Dave Burley

Julie Burley, 46, started recording the YouTube videos as a way of maintaining contact with her nephew through the coronavirus crisis.

The videos, which are posted every day just before 7pm, have been viewed by other families and the mum-of-two has received several requests.

READ MORE: Fundraising plea from Exmouth women bidding to create arts and crafts ‘movement’

She said: “I did it just for the fun element, but it is nice now I am getting requests – I am even getting people sending me books to read.

“I was a children’s party rep years ago and I love working with children and it’s nice to do something for all of them that are stuck at home.”

Visit the Story Time with Julie YouTube channel to check out some of Julie’s recorded bedtime stories.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Appeal to find missing Budleigh Salterton man

Police are growing increasingly worried about Bruce Bower from Budleigh Salterton, who was last seen on May 20.

Sports Quiz - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Fallon Sherrock in action

Missing Exmouth man found ‘safe and well’

Woodbury Salterton man threatened Exeter Chiefs boss after New Year’s Eve drink and drugs party

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Appeal to find missing Budleigh Salterton man

Police are growing increasingly worried about Bruce Bower from Budleigh Salterton, who was last seen on May 20.

Sports Quiz - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Fallon Sherrock in action

Missing Exmouth man found ‘safe and well’

Woodbury Salterton man threatened Exeter Chiefs boss after New Year’s Eve drink and drugs party

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Protecting jobs and supporting business during the coronavirus pandemic

REBECCA UDALL: ‘'Government support is fantastic’'

Exmouth CC - Tolchards Devon Cricket League form on matchday four of recent seasons

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus: what now for college enrolments in September?

The College Advice Team at Exeter College provide guidance and support to young people considering their next steps. Image credit: Exeter College

Firefighters called out to deal with Lympstone car fire

Return of grassroots football ‘still a long way off’

Football.
Drive 24