Ban and fine for speeding

Court reporter

Published: 4:15 PM September 15, 2021   
Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

A young motorist from Exmouth sped off after feeling intimidated by a car behind him - not realising it was a police car.

Brendon Hough, 20, raced away from the unmarked police car and ended up driving at 88mph on a 30mph road at Exton, one day in January before he was stopped.

Hough told Exeter magistrates that he felt 'intimidated' by the car behind him and raced off to get back to his home in Nelson Drive, Exmouth.

The delivery driver admitted speeding and was told he could have simply pulled over and let the car pass him.

Hough was banned from driving for 21 days and fined £475.

