Exmouth’s minor injuries unit is open to treat cuts, burns and sprains

Exmouth Hospital Archant

Residents and visitors are being reminded that Exmouth’s minor injuries unit (MIU) is open.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The unit, based at Exmouth Hospital in Claremont Grove, is a nurse-led walk-in facility open from 8am until 8pm every day.

Nurse practitioners, healthcare assistants and paramedics are on hand to assess and treat minor injuries such as cuts, burns and sprains.

X-ray facilities are available at the MIU in Exmouth.

In addition to minor injuries, the team can also help with a range of minor illnesses, such as sore throats, eye infections and urine infections.

Dr Barry Coakley, a GP at Claremont Medical Practice which runs the unit, said: “We are very fortunate to live in such a lovely part of the world and Exmouth attracts many people for both day-trips and holidays.

“Our beautiful surroundings encourage people to get outdoors and be more active. Unfortunately, while out having fun, accidents can happen. Exmouth MIU is here for all those minor injuries and we will get you back out to enjoy the outdoors as quickly as possible.

“If you have an injury or illness and are unsure what to do, either give us a call or just stop in to the MIU at Exmouth Hospital. We are always happy to help.”

READ MORE: ‘Steady stream’ of Covid-19 patients pour into Exmouth assessment centre, but most reassured and sent home

During normal practice hours, local residents should contact their own GP to be seen if feeling unwell. However, visitors to the area may find it helpful to visit the unit if they feel ill.

The nursing team will assess minor illnesses and, if they think GP input is necessary, they can call on the GPs from Claremont Medical Practice for more complex issues.

If the team deem an injury requires more specialist attention, they will refer people directly to the appropriate department at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

Outside of normal practice hours, the minor illness service is open to all.

The unit also has supplies of medication to treat minor illnesses, avoiding the need for an additional visit to a pharmacy.

Anyone who wants to contact the unit before attending can ring 01395 282001 or search for Exmouth Minor Injuries Unit on Facebook.