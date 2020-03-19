Next stop, Exmouth seafront – bid to return miniature railway to its seaside home
PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 March 2020
Exmouth’s popular miniature railway has come home and could become a permanent attraction on the seafront.
Henry Mock purchased the ‘Exmouth Express’ mini train, which was part of the former Exmouth Fun Park in Queen’s Drive, and has transported it back to its spiritual home.
He is planning on touring the train as a portable attraction at several Devon festivals - coronavirus outbreak permitting - this year and hopes to convince district council bosses to help him find a place for it on Exmouth seafront.
Mr Mock said: “I used to use the miniature railway as a child and I snapped up a couple of the (Exmouth Fun Park) swan boats when they were available.”
He told the Journal that he initially wanted the miniature railway to go in The Maer but that wasn’t possible.
Mr Mock added: “If I can get enough interest, it will hopefully convince the decision makers.”
