Exmouth mermaids swim under ‘magical’ full moon

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 August 2020

Members of the Exmouth Tri-Hards mermaids as they get ready to swim under a full moon. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Members of the Exmouth Tri-Hards mermaids as they get ready to swim under a full moon. Picture: Shelly Stammers

A group of Exmouth ‘mermaids’ enjoyed an open water swim in the sea under moonlight for the first time.

Members of Exmouth Tri-Hards known as ‘the mermaids’ took to the sea for an evening swim under a full moon as they were gearing up for a charity swim at Devil’s Point, Plymouth next month.

The mermaids are a group of Tri-Hard ladies who have been swimming together since summer 2019 and meet up twice a week at the lifeboat station.

On Monday (August 3), the mermaids were blessed with ‘perfect’ conditions for the full moon swim.

Shelly Stammers, founder of Tri-Hards, said: “Watching the moon rise from the water was a magical experience.

“It’s the first time they have been on a moonlit swim, they’ll definitely be doing it again, it was wonderful.”

The mermaids will be taking part in an open water swim in Plymouth on Sunday, September 20, to raise funds for Exmouth-based Rock 2 Recovery.

