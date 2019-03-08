Advanced search

Mental health charities to benefit from bags of Tesco cash

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 July 2019

Tesco community champions Liz Cairns Jones and Gemma Morrison. Picture: Beattie Group

Tesco community champions Liz Cairns Jones and Gemma Morrison. Picture: Beattie Group

Archant

Two Exmouth mental health charities are in the running to bag up to £25,000 this summer and need the help of the town's shoppers.

Tesco customers can cast their votes to help either Pete's Dragons or HeadsUP Mental Awareness using blue tokens handed out at the checkouts.

The supermarket chain is marking its centenary with two Bags of Help funding rounds, with a £100,000 funding pot in Devon.

Grants of £25,000, £15,000 and £10,000 are available and customer voting in the first of these rounds has begun.

Another voting round will launch later in the year, with more projects sharing the cash.

Alec Brown, Tesco's head of community, said: "Bags of Help aims to support even more groups and organisations who are helping to make a difference across Britain.

"We encourage our shoppers to register their votes while in store and help support projects delivering health and wellbeing benefits in their area."

