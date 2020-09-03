Exmouth lockdown ‘memory’ blanket set to be completed

A memory blanket has been created by those shielding from coronavirus. Picture: Exmouth in Isolation Archant

A blanket created by Exmouth knitters and crocheters in self-isolation during lockdown is set to be unveiled.

Members of the Exmouth in Isolation Facebook group – made up of those who went into self-imposed lockdown due to the threat of coronavirus – have been knitting individual squares at home.

More than 350 squares have been created and will now be connected together to make a ‘memory’ blanket which is set to be revealed for the first time in Manor Gardens on Saturday (September 5).

Some of the designs are Exmouth or Covid-19 themed.

Members of the group will be on hand between 10am and 1pm on Saturday and Sunday showing off the final product which will also on display at Ocean for two weeks.

Gill Barnett, who came up with the idea, said: “This project will result in a fantastic lasting tribute to this extraordinary summer in Exmouth.

“Our children will remember it and be able to show their children the blanket that represents the summer of 2020.”