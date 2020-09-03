Advanced search

Exmouth lockdown ‘memory’ blanket set to be completed

PUBLISHED: 13:20 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 03 September 2020

A memory blanket has been created by those shielding from coronavirus. Picture: Exmouth in Isolation

A memory blanket has been created by those shielding from coronavirus. Picture: Exmouth in Isolation

Archant

A blanket created by Exmouth knitters and crocheters in self-isolation during lockdown is set to be unveiled.

Members of the Exmouth in Isolation Facebook group – made up of those who went into self-imposed lockdown due to the threat of coronavirus – have been knitting individual squares at home.

More than 350 squares have been created and will now be connected together to make a ‘memory’ blanket which is set to be revealed for the first time in Manor Gardens on Saturday (September 5).

Some of the designs are Exmouth or Covid-19 themed.

Members of the group will be on hand between 10am and 1pm on Saturday and Sunday showing off the final product which will also on display at Ocean for two weeks.

Gill Barnett, who came up with the idea, said: “This project will result in a fantastic lasting tribute to this extraordinary summer in Exmouth.

“Our children will remember it and be able to show their children the blanket that represents the summer of 2020.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Death of teenager found on Exmouth beach is not suspicious say police

Plans to demolish former Exmouth care home withdrawn

Chestnuts, in Salterton Road, could be demolished. Picture: Google

Exmouth footbridge set to be replaced – 10 months after irreparable damage from tree fall

The footbridge between Springfield Road and Burnside. Picture: East Devon District Council

Help say happy 100th birthday to Exmouth war veteran Bob!

Bob Crum, who turns 100 on September 14, 2020. Picture: Sarah Allen

Exe Estuary swimmer rescued by harbour patrol team

Graham Manchester (left) Grahame Forshaw (centre) and Nick Stone (right). Picture: Exeter City Council

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Death of teenager found on Exmouth beach is not suspicious say police

Plans to demolish former Exmouth care home withdrawn

Chestnuts, in Salterton Road, could be demolished. Picture: Google

Exmouth footbridge set to be replaced – 10 months after irreparable damage from tree fall

The footbridge between Springfield Road and Burnside. Picture: East Devon District Council

Help say happy 100th birthday to Exmouth war veteran Bob!

Bob Crum, who turns 100 on September 14, 2020. Picture: Sarah Allen

Exe Estuary swimmer rescued by harbour patrol team

Graham Manchester (left) Grahame Forshaw (centre) and Nick Stone (right). Picture: Exeter City Council

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pearcey and Jones net in Town thirds pre-season defeat to Sidmouth Town

Football on pitch

2021 Grizzly become another victim of the Coronavirus pandemic

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Haimes drives to victory at Torbay Motor Club’s Wiscombe Hill climb

Honiton driver Duncan Beer in action in his Ford Fiesta at Wiscombe Park. Picture WISCOMBE PARK PRESS OFFICE

Town chairman nets four wicket haul in Exmouth 2nd XI defeat

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Exmouth lockdown ‘memory’ blanket set to be completed

A memory blanket has been created by those shielding from coronavirus. Picture: Exmouth in Isolation