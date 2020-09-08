Advanced search

Bid to create ‘huge’ lockdown memory blanket continues

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 September 2020

Members of Exmouth in Isolation contiue to put memory blanket together. Picture: Gill Barrett

Members of Exmouth in Isolation contiue to put memory blanket together. Picture: Gill Barrett

Archant

A ‘huge’ blanket made from squares knitted by those who were forced to self-isolate in Exmouth during the coronavirus lockdown is nearing completion.

Members of Exmouth in Isolation contiue to put memory blanket together. Picture: Gill BarrettMembers of Exmouth in Isolation contiue to put memory blanket together. Picture: Gill Barrett

Members of the Exmouth in Isolation Facebook group met on Saturday (September 5) and Sunday (September 6) in a bid to complete the blanket.

However, with more than 350 squares to sew together, the blanket is not yet finished.

The group will meet again in Manor Gardens on Saturday (September 12) and Sunday (September 13) and they hope to finish putting the blanket together.

Gill Barrett, coordinator of the group, said: “To see all of these individual efforts joined into a single ‘memory’ blanket will be fantastic.

Members of Exmouth in Isolation contiue to put memory blanket together. Picture: Gill BarrettMembers of Exmouth in Isolation contiue to put memory blanket together. Picture: Gill Barrett

“It was intended to join the squares to symbolise the re-joining of the community, but as we now know, Coronavirus hasn’t finished with us yet.

“However, this project will result in a fantastic lasting tribute to this extraordinary summer in Exmouth.”

Members of Exmouth in Isolation contiue to put memory blanket together. Picture: Gill BarrettMembers of Exmouth in Isolation contiue to put memory blanket together. Picture: Gill Barrett

Members of Exmouth in Isolation contiue to put memory blanket together. Picture: Gill BarrettMembers of Exmouth in Isolation contiue to put memory blanket together. Picture: Gill Barrett

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth’s Deaf Academy opens its doors to students for first time

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Exmouth sink hole caused by burst sewer pipe

A sink hole in Montpellier Road. Picture: Paul Strange

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth’s Deaf Academy opens its doors to students for first time

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Exmouth sink hole caused by burst sewer pipe

A sink hole in Montpellier Road. Picture: Paul Strange

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town latest - Season ticket sales to continue until the eve of the Tavistock game

Exmouth Town season tickets. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN

Bid to create ‘huge’ lockdown memory blanket continues

Members of Exmouth in Isolation contiue to put memory blanket together. Picture: Gill Barrett

Police search for missing Julia Williams, last seen in Budleigh, called off

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

East Devon will fly the flag with pride, but some old fashioned attitudes prevail - Councillor Joe Whibley’s latest column

Joseph Whibley, independent candidate for Exmouth Town ward. Picture: Joseph Whibley

Official figures reveal no new deaths from coronavirus recorded across Devon and Cornwall

No new deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Devon and Cornwall in the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics Picture: Getty Images