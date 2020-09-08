Bid to create ‘huge’ lockdown memory blanket continues

Members of Exmouth in Isolation contiue to put memory blanket together. Picture: Gill Barrett Archant

A ‘huge’ blanket made from squares knitted by those who were forced to self-isolate in Exmouth during the coronavirus lockdown is nearing completion.

Members of the Exmouth in Isolation Facebook group met on Saturday (September 5) and Sunday (September 6) in a bid to complete the blanket.

However, with more than 350 squares to sew together, the blanket is not yet finished.

The group will meet again in Manor Gardens on Saturday (September 12) and Sunday (September 13) and they hope to finish putting the blanket together.

Gill Barrett, coordinator of the group, said: “To see all of these individual efforts joined into a single ‘memory’ blanket will be fantastic.

“It was intended to join the squares to symbolise the re-joining of the community, but as we now know, Coronavirus hasn’t finished with us yet.

“However, this project will result in a fantastic lasting tribute to this extraordinary summer in Exmouth.”

