CANCELLED - McFly's Exmouth concert called off

The Live In Devon McFly concert which was due to be taking place in Exmouth next month has been cancelled.

Live In Devon posted on social media to confirm the news, citing an issue with the stage provider they were using which has ceased trading.

The pop band, made up of Dougie Poynter, Danny Jones, Tom Fletcher and Harry Judd, were set to perform in Exmouth on Saturday September 3, performing to fans at the Imperial Recreation Ground in Imperial Road.

The statement posted on Facebook said: "It is with deepest regret that the incredibly difficult decision has been made to reschedule this year's Live In Devon McFly concert. This was due to be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Imperial Recreation Ground, Exmouth, and will now be rearranged to 2023, date to be confirmed.

"While we understand wholeheartedly that this is extremely disappointing, a situation has arisen in which our stage supplier has ceased trading, even though they were paid for our event.

"Every effort has been made to try and find another company who can provide a stage, however, we have been unable to secure one. After exhausting every avenue possibly available, we have come to this very unfortunate decision.

"We appreciate the disappointment that this will bring, but we hope we will be able to make it up to you all with Live In Devon 2023."



