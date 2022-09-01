Exmouth McDonalds worker celebrates 20 years

A woman from Exmouth is celebrating her 20th job anniversary working at the McDonalds branch in Exmouth.

Jan Boyd celebrated her 20th year of continued service to McDonald’s. She has been a member of the restaurant at the Liverton Business Park since the day it opened. She started as a crew member in September 2002 at the age of 48 and is still there today.

Her achievement was celebrated by her crew members who gave her flowers and chocolates. As an additional thank you for her service, Jan Boyd received a £500 bonus.

David Shawyer, who owns and operates the McDonalds Exmouth said: “Jan’s constant enthusiasm and popularity with our customers is a testament to her work ethic.

"She is a truly valued member of our team at McDonald’s, and I am immensely proud to have an employee like her to have been at one of my restaurants for twenty years.”

Jan Boyd at the Liverton Business Park in Exmouth. - Credit: Charlie Madsen.

Jan Boyd said: “I can’t believe how quickly time flies by; it seems like yesterday I started my first shift here. It was so sweet that my colleagues came together to celebrate my time at McDonald’s, I was very touched.

"Over my years I have earnt badges which I wear with pride on my hat and now I have 15 badges. My favourite is my ‘Time to Shine’ badge awarded for my customer interaction.”

When I’m not at the restaurant diligently assisting customers, I love to travel abroad, spend time with family and friends, or working on my knitting.”