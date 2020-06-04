Exmouth McDonalds drive-through reopens

McDonalds in Exmouth. Picture: Google Archant

Exmouth’s McDonalds drive-through is reopening today, having been forced to close due to the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fast-food chain has announced more than 250 of its venues are re-opening on Thursday (June 4) including the facility at Liverton Business Park.

The drive-through will be available from 11am until 10pm but the restaurant will remain closed.

There will be fewer employees in the kitchen to allow for social distancing and safe working and a limited menu will be on offer.

Customers will be encouraged to use contactless payment methods.