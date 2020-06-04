Advanced search

Exmouth McDonalds drive-through reopens

PUBLISHED: 11:04 04 June 2020

McDonalds in Exmouth. Picture: Google

McDonalds in Exmouth. Picture: Google

Archant

Exmouth’s McDonalds drive-through is reopening today, having been forced to close due to the coronavirus.

The fast-food chain has announced more than 250 of its venues are re-opening on Thursday (June 4) including the facility at Liverton Business Park.

The drive-through will be available from 11am until 10pm but the restaurant will remain closed.

There will be fewer employees in the kitchen to allow for social distancing and safe working and a limited menu will be on offer.

Customers will be encouraged to use contactless payment methods.

