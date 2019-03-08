Advanced search

Plans for illuminated McDonalds' signs at Exmouth approved

PUBLISHED: 11:43 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 17 November 2019

Bideford McDonald's opens on Wednesday at Atlantic Park, Clovelly Road. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Bideford McDonald's opens on Wednesday at Atlantic Park, Clovelly Road. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Archant

Plans to install five large signs at McDonalds Exmouth have been approved by delegated powers.

Exmouth Town Council discussed the fast food giant's has application to install five illuminated signs at its Liverton Business Park site, at its latest meeting on November 11.

Councillor Frank Cullis said: "There are four main ones and they are actually quite large - they are a metre and a half squared. I think it is over the top but I don't know any planning reasons why we can turn it down.

"It could be a distraction from the road but there although there are no Highway objections…

"I'm minded to say yes but I don't like it I think it is over the top."

It comes at a simple time the restaurant and drive thru's re-opening on Friday, November 15, following it digital makeover.

Customers will also be able to use the McDonalds app to order from their table.

There will be interactive magic tables for children and mobile phone charging points.

Most Read

Exmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients on the books could be converted into homes

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

80-bedroom hotel and crazy golf among ideas for phase three of Queen’s Drive redevelopment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Past in pictures: We take a step back in time to 1981

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

‘I nearly stood’ - council leader considered run for parliamentary seat

East Devon leader Ben Ingham, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp, Iggy Pop and independent candidate Claire Wright. Pictures: Archant/PA/the candidates

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients on the books could be converted into homes

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

80-bedroom hotel and crazy golf among ideas for phase three of Queen’s Drive redevelopment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Past in pictures: We take a step back in time to 1981

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

‘I nearly stood’ - council leader considered run for parliamentary seat

East Devon leader Ben Ingham, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp, Iggy Pop and independent candidate Claire Wright. Pictures: Archant/PA/the candidates

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Bennett at the double as Exmouth Town U16s net five again Honiton Town

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4254. Picture: Terry Ife

Muff Town Casuals going from strength to strength

The Exmouth Town Football Club Muff Town Casuals on one of their 'away game outings'. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Plans to improve facilities at Clyst Valley Football Club get the go-ahead

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans for illuminated McDonalds’ signs at Exmouth approved

Bideford McDonald's opens on Wednesday at Atlantic Park, Clovelly Road. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Exmouth Town, Budleigh Salterton, Exmouth RFC and Withycombe all win on a super Saturday for local teams

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists