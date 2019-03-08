Plans for illuminated McDonalds' signs at Exmouth approved

Bideford McDonald's opens on Wednesday at Atlantic Park, Clovelly Road. Pictures: Sarah Howells Archant

Plans to install five large signs at McDonalds Exmouth have been approved by delegated powers.

Exmouth Town Council discussed the fast food giant's has application to install five illuminated signs at its Liverton Business Park site, at its latest meeting on November 11.

Councillor Frank Cullis said: "There are four main ones and they are actually quite large - they are a metre and a half squared. I think it is over the top but I don't know any planning reasons why we can turn it down.

"It could be a distraction from the road but there although there are no Highway objections…

"I'm minded to say yes but I don't like it I think it is over the top."

It comes at a simple time the restaurant and drive thru's re-opening on Friday, November 15, following it digital makeover.

Customers will also be able to use the McDonalds app to order from their table.

There will be interactive magic tables for children and mobile phone charging points.