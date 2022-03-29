Mayor's Dinner raises funds for 'vital' local charity
- Credit: Emma Crane
The Ocean Suite was the venue for the Exmouth Mayor’s Charity Dinner on Saturday, March 19.
The annual event raises money for the Mayor’s chosen local charity. This year, Steve Gazzard selected the Quiet Mind Centre, which offers counselling, healing and other complementary therapies in return for a donation.
He described the charity as ‘a vital service in Exmouth and is a huge help and support to all those that use it’.
There were 76 guests at the event, who enjoyed a three-course meal, live entertainment from Men in Black and a raffle.
Among those who attended were members of Exmouth’s National Coastwatch Institution (NCI). Zan Nye, who co-ordinated the NCI’s table, said: “It was an honour to be invited and we were delighted to be able to support the Mayor and his chosen charity .The Mayor is very supportive of NCI Exmouth, attending our Open Days and other events.“