Mayor's Dinner raises funds for 'vital' local charity

The Ocean Suite was the venue for the Exmouth Mayor’s Charity Dinner on Saturday, March 19.

Mayor Steve Gazzard and partner Diane Love - Credit: Emma Crane

The annual event raises money for the Mayor’s chosen local charity. This year, Steve Gazzard selected the Quiet Mind Centre, which offers counselling, healing and other complementary therapies in return for a donation.

Town crier Roger Bourgein addressing guests at Exmouth Mayor's Charity Dinner 2022 - Credit: Emma Crane

He described the charity as ‘a vital service in Exmouth and is a huge help and support to all those that use it’.

Diane Love, Mayor Steve Gazzard and Deputy Mayor Alex Sadiq - Credit: Emma Crane

There were 76 guests at the event, who enjoyed a three-course meal, live entertainment from Men in Black and a raffle.

Lisa Bowman, town clerk; Veronica Boatman and Alex Skinner - Credit: Emma Crane

Among those who attended were members of Exmouth’s National Coastwatch Institution (NCI). Zan Nye, who co-ordinated the NCI’s table, said: “It was an honour to be invited and we were delighted to be able to support the Mayor and his chosen charity .The Mayor is very supportive of NCI Exmouth, attending our Open Days and other events.“

Jeff Trail BEM, Chair of Devon County Council; Sue Trail, Brenda Taylor of EDDC, Mayor Steve Gazzard and partner Diane Love - Credit: Emma Crane

Norman and Shirley Jackson - Credit: Emma Crane

Exmouth Mayor's Charity Dinner 2022 - Credit: Emma Crane



