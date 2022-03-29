News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Mayor's Dinner raises funds for 'vital' local charity

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:28 AM March 29, 2022
Town crier Roger Bourgein and Exmouth Mayor Steve Gazzard

Town crier Roger Bourgein and Exmouth Mayor Steve Gazzard - Credit: Emma Crane

The Ocean Suite was the venue for the Exmouth Mayor’s Charity Dinner on Saturday, March 19. 

Mayor Steve Gazzard and partner Diane Love

Mayor Steve Gazzard and partner Diane Love - Credit: Emma Crane

The annual event raises money for the Mayor’s chosen local charity. This year, Steve Gazzard selected the Quiet Mind Centre, which offers counselling, healing and other complementary therapies in return for a donation. 

Exmouth Mayor's Charity Dinner 2022

Town crier Roger Bourgein addressing guests at Exmouth Mayor's Charity Dinner 2022 - Credit: Emma Crane

He described the charity as ‘a vital service in Exmouth and is a huge help and support to all those that use it’. 

Diane Love, Mayor Steve Gazzard and Deputy Mayor Alex Sadiq

Diane Love, Mayor Steve Gazzard and Deputy Mayor Alex Sadiq - Credit: Emma Crane

There were 76 guests at the event, who enjoyed a three-course meal, live entertainment from Men in Black and a raffle. 

Emma Bowman, town clerk; Veronica Boatman and Alex Skinner

Lisa Bowman, town clerk; Veronica Boatman and Alex Skinner - Credit: Emma Crane

Among those who attended were members of Exmouth’s National Coastwatch Institution (NCI). Zan Nye, who co-ordinated the NCI’s table, said: “It was an honour to be invited and we were delighted to be able to support the Mayor and his chosen charity .The Mayor is very supportive of NCI Exmouth, attending our Open Days and other events.“ 

Jeff Trail BEM, Chair of Devon County Council; Sue Trail, Brenda Taylor of EDDC, Mayor Steve Gazzard and partner Diane Love

Jeff Trail BEM, Chair of Devon County Council; Sue Trail, Brenda Taylor of EDDC, Mayor Steve Gazzard and partner Diane Love - Credit: Emma Crane

Norman and Shirley Jackson

Norman and Shirley Jackson - Credit: Emma Crane

Exmouth Mayor's Charity Dinner 2022

Exmouth Mayor's Charity Dinner 2022 - Credit: Emma Crane


