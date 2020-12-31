2019 in review: Mayor Steve Gazzard reflects on 'busy' year for town council

Exmoouth Major Steve Gazzard opens the Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020406. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard has been looking back on a busy year for the town council.

"The Town Council has been extremely active this year working on important issues such as climate change and community resilience," he said.

"Our maintenance team has been working hard around the town weeding, watering and cutting back overgrown brambles and branches. Exmouth is still a very popular place for people to visit and stay for holidays, and we look forward to welcoming visitors during the festive season.

"The Exmouth Festival is always a key event of the year, and this year was no exception. The event draws people from all over the country and we are so lucky to have such dedicated staff and an enthusiastic team of volunteers who help to make the event such a success each year.

"As mayor, this year has been extremely busy - to date, I have attended 134 events and I have thoroughly enjoyed every one. Starting in May with the launch of the Blue Heart Campaign with Exmouth in Bloom, I have visited many voluntary organisations, youth groups and clubs, opening Exmouth Festival and the Christmas Fayre and attended various prestigious events at the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone.

"I was also lucky enough to attend the awards ceremony for The Rifles in London in November and the Devon and Cornwall Police, Exeter East and Mid Devon award ceremony in Exeter.

"I would like to thank my deputy, Councillor Brian Bailey, and Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein for their help and support with events this year.

"Work along the seafront appears to be progressing well - from the Tidal Defence works by the Estuary to the Jubilee Clock Tower and Grenadier's Sideshore Watersports Centre, for which I was invited to attend the topping-out ceremony in November.

"It was a great honour and privilege to be elected as the Mayor of Exmouth in May of this year.

"I have dedicated this to my late children, Sean and Sarah, as without their belief in me I would not have stood for election 20 years ago.

"At this special time of year, on behalf of Exmouth Town Council Councillors and staff, I would like to wish all residents a happy and healthy New Year."