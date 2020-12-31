Advanced search

2019 in review: Mayor Steve Gazzard reflects on 'busy' year for town council

PUBLISHED: 18:00 31 December 2019

Exmoouth Major Steve Gazzard opens the Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020406. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmoouth Major Steve Gazzard opens the Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020406. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard has been looking back on a busy year for the town council.

"The Town Council has been extremely active this year working on important issues such as climate change and community resilience," he said.

"Our maintenance team has been working hard around the town weeding, watering and cutting back overgrown brambles and branches. Exmouth is still a very popular place for people to visit and stay for holidays, and we look forward to welcoming visitors during the festive season.

"The Exmouth Festival is always a key event of the year, and this year was no exception. The event draws people from all over the country and we are so lucky to have such dedicated staff and an enthusiastic team of volunteers who help to make the event such a success each year.

"As mayor, this year has been extremely busy - to date, I have attended 134 events and I have thoroughly enjoyed every one. Starting in May with the launch of the Blue Heart Campaign with Exmouth in Bloom, I have visited many voluntary organisations, youth groups and clubs, opening Exmouth Festival and the Christmas Fayre and attended various prestigious events at the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone.

"I was also lucky enough to attend the awards ceremony for The Rifles in London in November and the Devon and Cornwall Police, Exeter East and Mid Devon award ceremony in Exeter.

"I would like to thank my deputy, Councillor Brian Bailey, and Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein for their help and support with events this year.

"Work along the seafront appears to be progressing well - from the Tidal Defence works by the Estuary to the Jubilee Clock Tower and Grenadier's Sideshore Watersports Centre, for which I was invited to attend the topping-out ceremony in November.

"It was a great honour and privilege to be elected as the Mayor of Exmouth in May of this year.

"I have dedicated this to my late children, Sean and Sarah, as without their belief in me I would not have stood for election 20 years ago.

"At this special time of year, on behalf of Exmouth Town Council Councillors and staff, I would like to wish all residents a happy and healthy New Year."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Former Exmouth district councillor given MBE for services to politics and the community

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

The 2019 BIG SPORTS QUIZ - how’s your 2019 sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Pub’s skydivers raise more than £2,000 for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare

From left to right are the Sky Divers , Jane Wright (Customer), Lucy (Hospiscare fundraiser), Matt Coates (customer), Danny Newcombe ( Staff), Ian Evans (customer), Joel Pearcey(customer), Sarah Eaton (Staff), Clive Tomkinson (Customer). Picture: Dale Dearden

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Former Exmouth district councillor given MBE for services to politics and the community

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

The 2019 BIG SPORTS QUIZ - how’s your 2019 sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Pub’s skydivers raise more than £2,000 for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare

From left to right are the Sky Divers , Jane Wright (Customer), Lucy (Hospiscare fundraiser), Matt Coates (customer), Danny Newcombe ( Staff), Ian Evans (customer), Joel Pearcey(customer), Sarah Eaton (Staff), Clive Tomkinson (Customer). Picture: Dale Dearden

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh launch 2020 action with Saturday home game against Chudleigh

Braunton v Budleigh Salterton in the Devon Football League North and East Division. Picture: Matt Smart

2019 in review: Mayor Steve Gazzard reflects on ‘busy’ year for town council

Exmoouth Major Steve Gazzard opens the Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020406. Picture: Terry Ife

Getting outside can help combat Seasonal Affective Disorder

Guest columnist and local author Emma Richardson.

Simon Jupp MP’s New Year message to readers

Simon Jupp.Picture: Conservative Party

Council’s own housing company ‘dormant’ despite urgent local need

New social housing is urgently needed in East Devon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists