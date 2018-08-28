Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth’s future is looking bright - town mayor’s end of year message

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 December 2018

Exmouth mayor councillor Jeff Trail has been reflecting on the achievements of 2018 and looking forward to 2019.

“Work on the Queen’s Drive project moved one step forward with the opening of Queens Drive Space and the introduction of temporary events and activities proved to be very popular with locals and visitors alike. The Town Council was pleased to be able to sponsor one of the live operatic screenings.

“Taking over the Mayoral reins in May has left me rather exhausted! Apart from my responsibilities as Chairman of the Council, my deputy, Cllr Bruce De Saram and I have attended over 110 other functions, including Beat-Retreat, Exmouth Festival Armed Forces Day and Exmouth Pride- to name but a few.

“One of the Town’s most newsworthy events for 2018 was undoubtedly the launch of Exeter Deaf Academy’s fundraising campaign. Students and staff were transported down the Exe Estuary for the occasion by Stuart Line Cruises and welcomed at Exmouth Marina by the Mayoral team. The Town Council is pleased to be supporting the Deaf Academy’s aspiration to establish Exmouth as the country’s first Deaf Friendly town ahead of its move here in 2019/20.

“Further to the tremendous dedication of the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, our Neighbourhood plan has been submitted to EDDC for approval and we look forward to the referendum next year to accept it locally. On behalf of the town, I wish to applaud the committee’s efforts by producing such an important document for the future of the town.

“As promised, the Town Council’s efforts to improve our public realm are also bearing fruit and we have been pleased to lend a little support to the community-led project in Lambeth Walk. Community funding awards are available for such initiatives via applications through the Town and County Council.

“In 2019, we look forward to the start of the new tidal defence project and the initiation of the new Water Sports Centre. The future of Exmouth is looking bright!

“On behalf of Exmouth Town Council Councillors and staff we wish all residents and communities A Very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dipping in to Exmouth Christmas swims past

Exmouth Christmas Day swim - 1994. Picture: Archant archives

Coastguard called to find missing man

View of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref Sidmouth view 1

Exmouth pensioner’s act of Christmas kindness is repaid

Alan Feltham with his chocolates. Ref exe 51 18TI 7176. Picture: Terry Ife

Woodbury Common road set to be closed for 12 days in January

The B3180 Woodbury Common road will be closed for up to 12 days. Picture: Google

Christmas services around Exmouth

Sarah Hutchings is pictured at a previous Christingle Service held at the Holy Trinity Church. Ref exe 6315-49-13SH Picture: Simon Horn

Most Read

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Girl charged with criminal damage after reports of trouble on housing estate

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Man charged with allegedly carrying machete in town centre

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Days Gone By: First Floor Club was the only place for late-night fun for decades in Ipswich

Radio One DJ Kenny Everett was at the First Floor Club in June 1969. Picture: IAN MCGRATH.

Were you celebrating finishing work in Yates?

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday 22nd December 2018. Picture: LICKLIST

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh mayor looks back on a good 2018 and looks forward to a ‘challenging’ 2019.

Councillor Tom Wright has been named the new mayor of Budleigh Salterton for 2018-19.

Exmouth’s future is looking bright - town mayor’s end of year message

The Exmouth Journal 2018 Festive Football Quiz

The Festive Football Quiz

Madeira quartet enjoy Over-60s derby win over Sidmouth four

The winners of the 2018 Madeira Bowls Club Christmas Triples Trophy. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Rowland nets then sees red as Budleigh Reserves are sunk by Beer

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists