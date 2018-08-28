Exmouth’s future is looking bright - town mayor’s end of year message

Exmouth mayor councillor Jeff Trail has been reflecting on the achievements of 2018 and looking forward to 2019.

“Work on the Queen’s Drive project moved one step forward with the opening of Queens Drive Space and the introduction of temporary events and activities proved to be very popular with locals and visitors alike. The Town Council was pleased to be able to sponsor one of the live operatic screenings.

“Taking over the Mayoral reins in May has left me rather exhausted! Apart from my responsibilities as Chairman of the Council, my deputy, Cllr Bruce De Saram and I have attended over 110 other functions, including Beat-Retreat, Exmouth Festival Armed Forces Day and Exmouth Pride- to name but a few.

“One of the Town’s most newsworthy events for 2018 was undoubtedly the launch of Exeter Deaf Academy’s fundraising campaign. Students and staff were transported down the Exe Estuary for the occasion by Stuart Line Cruises and welcomed at Exmouth Marina by the Mayoral team. The Town Council is pleased to be supporting the Deaf Academy’s aspiration to establish Exmouth as the country’s first Deaf Friendly town ahead of its move here in 2019/20.

“Further to the tremendous dedication of the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, our Neighbourhood plan has been submitted to EDDC for approval and we look forward to the referendum next year to accept it locally. On behalf of the town, I wish to applaud the committee’s efforts by producing such an important document for the future of the town.

“As promised, the Town Council’s efforts to improve our public realm are also bearing fruit and we have been pleased to lend a little support to the community-led project in Lambeth Walk. Community funding awards are available for such initiatives via applications through the Town and County Council.

“In 2019, we look forward to the start of the new tidal defence project and the initiation of the new Water Sports Centre. The future of Exmouth is looking bright!

“On behalf of Exmouth Town Council Councillors and staff we wish all residents and communities A Very Happy Christmas and New Year.”