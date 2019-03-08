Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Youngsters’ success at regional gymnastics event

PUBLISHED: 15:40 12 March 2019

Youngsters from Marpool Primary School competed against 13 other schools. Picture: Marpool Primary School

Youngsters from Marpool Primary School competed against 13 other schools. Picture: Marpool Primary School

Archant

Youngsters from an Exmouth primary school are celebrating after a success appearance at a regional sports event.

Youngsters from Marpool Primary School competed against 13 other schools. Picture: Marpool Primary SchoolYoungsters from Marpool Primary School competed against 13 other schools. Picture: Marpool Primary School

Two teams from Marpool Primary School secured their place in the national championships later this week.

A boys and a mixed team advanced from the regional hearts to qualify.

They will represent the South West at the nationals on Friday (March 15).

Jonny Watkins, aged eight, has this report:

“On Sunday, March 3, 14 schools competed in the South West Gymnastics Championships in Bideford.

“Exmouth’s Marpool Primary School pupils were proud to represent the school in the competition.

“The teams participated in the individual floor routine and the vault.

“Marpool’s mix team performed really well and came second place.

“Broadworthy beat them by 0.3 points, but hopefully Marpool will win next time.

“Around 200 spectators were watching. My friend Harry reported he was terrified but loved winning the medal.”

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

Picture: Mark Atherton

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

Picture: Mark Atherton

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira men’s triple wins berth at county finals while ladies enjoy Torbay triumph

The Madeira quartet with the trophy they won at Torbay.Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Exmouth 2nds score 11 tries in big win at Paignton

James Goss (centre with the ball) during his Man of the Match performance for Exmouth 2nd XV in the win at Newton Abbot. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Smith try double as Exmouth Nomads see off Sidmouth

Martin Westaway in action for Exmouth Nomads. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

East Devon Seniors’ Centenary Salver success for Steve Artley

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

Town thirds net double figures in Macron League game at Honiton Town

Football on pitch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists