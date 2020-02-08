Advanced search

Can you help the Marie Curie appeal in Exmouth?

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 February 2020

Vijay Arora collects for the Great Daffodil Appeal 2020. Picture: Marie Curie

Vijay Arora collects for the Great Daffodil Appeal 2020. Picture: Marie Curie

A plea has been made for people to help a terminal illness charity by handing out daffodil pins in return for donations.

Volunteers are needed to support Marie Curie's Great Daffodil Appeal - the charity's biggest fundraising campaign - held every March.

Lauren Peters, Marie Curie community fundraiser for Devon, said: "Whether you wear a daffodil pin in celebration, in solidarity or in memory of a loved one, you are joining with millions of others to help make sure Marie Curie nurses can care for more people.

"Volunteering just two hours is a great way to show your support and help us raise money to help make sure that we can be there for more people at the end of their lives.

"Volunteering is an easy way to get involved in your local community and meet new people."

Visit the charity's website, email Lauren.peters@mariecurie.org.uk or ring 07949 187171 to volunteer for the appeal.

