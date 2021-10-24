Are you ready to play hotel's Game of Stones?
- Credit: Manor Hotel
Exmouth's Manor Hotel is launching an absorbing community treasure hunt called Game of Stones.
The hotel's bar and social media manager Thomas Lelliott said the initiative covers the whole town.
He added: "We have hidden 31 beautifully decorated stones in and around Exmouth and now anyone who wants to take part can follow the map to find them!
"Bring it back and receive a discount at Manor Bar (drinks only). We have 10 per cent, 20 per cent, 50 per cent discounts to be discovered and one lucky 100 per cent stone out there to to be found."
Participants can find the map on the Manor Hotel's social media pages and website @manorex8 (Instagram), ManorhotelEX8 (Facebook), www.manorexmouth.co.uk
Thomas said: "Let's get hunting! Good luck."
