Exmouth man who had more than 1kg of cannabis at his home told police he was looking after drugs for others

PUBLISHED: 12:33 18 April 2019

Cannabis (stock image). Picture: Getty Images

An Exmouth man who had more than 1,000 grams of cannabis in his home said he was mainly looking after them for others.

Jason Mingo, of Normandy Close pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court today (April 18).

He was found with 1,404.25 grams of cannabis when police raided his home on July 15 last year.

Mr William Parkhill, defending, said Mingo, 43, had entered a basis of plea which said his role was mainly as a 'warehouseman', looking after the drugs for others.

He said there was also some supply.

Mr Parkhill said: “This case arises from his very long and very high level usage of cannabis. He has not been before the courts for over ten years and is a man with a number of significant issues.

“There have been issues with the use of class A drugs and significant mental health issues which may stem off it.”

Judge Peter Johnson ordered a probation report, released Mingo on bail, and adjourned the case for sentence on May 23.

