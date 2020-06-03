Advanced search

Drug-crazed Exmouth man given suspended jail sentence for train simulated sex act

PUBLISHED: 14:05 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 03 June 2020

Sebastian Sienko has sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: British Transport Police/Archant

Sebastian Sienko has sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: British Transport Police/Archant

A drug-crazed attacker left a female passenger frozen with fear when he simulated sex with her from behind on a crowded commuter train.

Sebastian Sienko. Picture: British Transport PoliceSebastian Sienko. Picture: British Transport Police

Sebastian Sienko pressed himself against the young woman for 20 minutes as she stood near the door of the Exeter to Exmouth train.

The victim was so traumatised that she was only well enough to report the assault six days later.

Sienko was working at a fast food restaurant and joined the Exeter Central to Exmouth train at Digby and Sowton on December 27, last year.

Sienko exploited the overcrowding by moving behind the victim and then rubbing himself against the woman.

He was caught because another passenger reported him to British Transport Police as soon as she got off the train and a CCTV image of him was recovered.

He handed himself into police when it was released to local media.

Sienko, aged 40, of Imperial Road, Exmouth, admitted sexual assault and was jailed for ten months, suspended for two years, by Judge Timothy Rose at Exeter Crown Court.

He was ordered to undertake a sex offenders’ treatment course during 45 days of rehabilitation activities, pay £395 costs, and was put on the sex offenders’ register for ten years.

The judge told him: “You had taken drugs and alcohol and were affected by that.

“It seems fairly clear, given you are 40, that your behaviour that day was almost certainly influenced strongly by your intoxication.

“You were doing something you would probably not have done if you were sober.

“That doesn’t help you; it makes matters worse because it was self-induced and you are all the more responsible in the circumstances.

“You subjected the victim to a prolonged incident that lasted up to about 20 minutes, during which you continued to direct sexual activity towards her.”

Warren Robinson, defending, said Sienko is keen to take part in a probation-run sex offenders’ treatment course because he never wants to behave in the same way again.

Large crowds on Exmouth beach dispersed by police

Celebration for staff and residents at ‘outstanding’ care home

A party was held at Exmouth House Care Home to mark an outstanding CQC rating. Picture: Tracy Denny

East Devon District Council chairman, Cllr Stuart Hughes, resigns

Cllr Stuart Hughes as chairman of the council. Picture: East Devon District Council

Deaf Academy set to move into part of £10.5m Exmouth home

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Proposed one-way system for Budleigh high street a temporary measure say civic leaders

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

