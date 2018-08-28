Advanced search

Exmouth ‘marathon man’ to raise funds for RNLI

PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 January 2019

Des White, 64, will be running in the London Marathon to raise funds for Exmouth RNLI. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI

John Thorogood

Exmouth’s ‘marathon man’ is gearing up to take part in another marquee run to raise funds for the town’s lifesavers at sea.

When 64-year-old Des White lines up for the London Marathon on April 28, it will be the 43rd time he has taken part in a 26-mile endurance challenge.

He has recently qualified as a tour guide at the Exmouth RNLI station, in Queen’s Drive, and will be raising funds for the town’s lifesavers. Des has set a target of £1,500 to raise for the RNLI.

Des, whose enthusiasm for 42-kilometre challenges has taken him across the globe, said: “I enjoy my work as a volunteer guide at the lifeboat station, I am a member of Exmouth Harriers and, as well as volunteering there, I run past it most days on training runs and to raise funds for it seemed the perfect choice.”

Des, whose first marathon was in 1980, has successfully completed 17 London Marathons, three in New York and won the New Forest race in 1986.

His best time is two hours 26 minutes set in the 1987 London Marathon and this year is aiming to complete the race in the top 10 of the 56-69 age group.

Robin Humphreys, deputy chairman of the Exmouth RNLI fundraising committee, said: “Des is one of the volunteer tour guides at the Exmouth RNLI lifeboat station.

“He has run 42 marathons to date and is competing in the London Marathon on April 28, where he will be hoping for good running weather and aims to complete it in three hours and 20 minutes.

“Des will be fundraising for the RNLI and any donations will be gratefully received. We all thank him for his support and wish him the very best of luck.”

An Exmouth RNLI spokesman added that they rely on public donations to maintain their rescue services and receives to government funding.

The money raised by Des’ London Marathon efforts will help to train and equip lifesavers, share essential water safety advice and save more lives at sea.

Anyone wanting to donate to Des can click here

• Are you taking part in the London Marathon this year? We would like to hear from you. Email exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

