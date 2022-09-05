Exmouth man's 'hair-razor' fundraiser

A man from Exmouth has shaved his beard off in memory of his sister who died of cancer, and to raise funds for the centre where she was treated.

Since his sister Angela Stewart of cancer in 2018, Matt has grown his beard out. On the morning of August, 26, Summer And Lola Hairdressers in Exmouth had the courtesy of cutting Matt's beard off. Matt then donated the money to the Christie, a cancer treatment centre in Manchester.

So far, Matt has raised £1,244 for the Christie NHS foundation, with 32 supporters on his JustGiving page.

The Summer and Lola hairdressers added: "What an incredible amount he has raised. He should be very proud of himself as we all are. A huge thank you to you Matt Almond for allowing us to play a part in your special day."

Matt Almond told the Journal: "As some of you will know, my sister, Angela Stewart - the most courageous, beautiful, strongest lady lost her fight with cancer on September 22 2018.

"I have been growing a beard ever since … and I think it’s finally time to get rid! On the 26th August at 10:00am I will be de-bearding and in the process I’m hoping to raise some money in her memory. All proceeds will be sent to The Christie as they played such an important role in my sister’s journey.

"Any donations would be greatly appreciated. Pretty much all of us know someone that has been affected by cancer at some point, we know that the care is critical and every little bit helps."

Matt Almond before his haircut. - Credit: Natti Henry.

The Christie NHS foundation charity provides enhanced services over and above what the NHS funds. Gifts from the public make a huge difference to the care and treatment that The Christie is able to provide to our patients and their families.

After Matts haircut. - Credit: Matt Almond.

It is one of the largest hospital charities in the UK with 82p in every pound raised going directly to the patients and only exists because of support from fundraisers.

For more information on Matt's challenge and to make a donation, visit his JustGiving page. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Matt-Almond1?fbclid=IwAR08cMWqx9Qws-7AwLb_Ezglinr4U-mmrmTlzgNIZpkZow4PH_VGwiOkynw



