Exmouth man's daily sea dip challenge to raise awareness of men's mental health

Corin Bryant during one of his daily sea dips.

An Exmouth fitness instructor, who has used exercise to combat his own depression, is nearing the end of a month-long cold water charity challenge.

Before and after - Corin Bryant lost 45 kilograms.

While most men have been growing out their facial hair this month for men's health charity Movember, Corin Bryant has been taking an early morning dip in the sea every day through November.

So far, the fitness instructor, who has been publishing a daily video log of his challenge on his Facebook page, has raised more than £450 for the charity and is hoping to reach £1,000.

The 33-year-old, who has had his own battle with depression, said: "Movember focuses on all aspects of health but they also focus on the high rate of suicide in men.

"I have used cold showers in the morning to battle depression and I prepared for the challenge by doing sea dips in October and people asked me what I was doing.

Corin Bryant meditating on the beach.

"It was a shock at first, but I did a lot of cold acclimatisation."

Five years ago, Mr Bryant was working as a teaching assistant when he decided to doing something about his weight.

He said: "I was in a really bad place, I was really overweight, I had a problem with alcohol and this was all down to my lifestyle and work life.

"I was having suicidal thoughts myself and I decided to turn it around and started exercising - it changed everything.

Before and after - Corn Bryant lost 45 kilograms in weight.

"My natural energy increased and started doing absolutely everything I could to turn it around."

Over five years he has lost 45 kilograms in weight and has now become a fitness instructor at LED Leisure where he hopes to motivate others.

He said: "I discovered this is what happens when you take actions to solve your problems."

He is inviting anyone who wants to join him for his final sea dip on November 30 to meet him hear the clock tower on the seafront at around 7.15am.

Mr Bryant he will 'most likely' be taking part in the Christmas swim.

Visit Mr Bryant's challenge fundraising page to donate