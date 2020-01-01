Advanced search

Solider admits to threatening customers with broken glass at Exmouth pub

PUBLISHED: 16:54 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 24 February 2020

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

A former soldier has admitted threatening customers with a broken glass at a pub in Exmouth.

Scott Tigwell pleaded guilty to an affray at the Farmhouse Inn in Brixington on what was due to be the first day of his trial at Exeter Crown Court on Monday, February 24. Tigwell, aged 30, of Cunningham Road, Exmouth, will be sentenced on Friday of this week, when two further allegations of having a glass as a weapon will be dropped.

He was seen by door staff at the pub brandishing the stem of a broken wine glass during an incident at the pub on December 15, 2018.

Judge Timothy Rose adjourned the case and ordered a probation pre-sentence report. He bailed Tigwell with a condition not to go to the pub.

Tigwell is an Afghan veteran who posed with the Duchess of Cornwall during his service in 4 Rifles but who moved back to Exmouth after leaving the forces in 2015.

