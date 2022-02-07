Love on display as Exmouth man stages marriage proposal in museum gallery

An Exmouth couple have got engaged after a romantic proposal among the fossils at Exeter’s Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM).

Joe McIntee and his girlfriend Dawn Taverner’s first date had been at the museum on December 21 2019. Two years later to the day, Joe popped the question in the Geology gallery.

During that first date, Dawn had asked Joe about his favourite dinosaur, and he had told her it was the carnotaurus. So he arranged with the museum staff to have the engagement ring dangling from the tail of a model carnotaurus, ready for him to get down on one knee when Dawn spotted it.

The engagement ring dangling from the model dinosaur's tail at RAMM - Credit: RAMM

Joe said he had been planning the proposal since June last year. He had asked Dawn’s father for permission to request her hand in marriage, and made sure his and Dawn’s four children - Charlotte, aged 8, Souria, 13, Charlie, 10 and Henry, 9 - were all happy with the plan.

“Dawn more or less knew it was coming,” he said.

Dawn told the Journal: “I knew that Joe would have had something planned but he did a very good job of covering his tracks. I just cannot believe the kids kept quiet for months!

“What he did was perfect. I was fearing a public spectacle, but the way he worked it out in the museum was very intimate and it was obvious he had planned every detail, even my ring is custom.”

Joe said the children, particularly Charlotte and Souria, had been instrumental in making sure the museum trip went smoothly, ensuring that the group made their way to the Geology gallery at the right time while ‘acting natural’.

'Will you marry me?' - Joe pops the question to Dawn in the Geology gallery - Credit: RAMM

He added that the museum staff had been ‘super-helpful’ and that Visitor Services Supervisor, Lisa Hogg, had been ‘a rock star’ when he asked for her help with the preparations, saying ‘yes - I can make that happen’.

Dawn described the moment when she saw the ring: “I was honestly a bit scared! My mind imagined a nightmare scenario where he had placed pictures all over the room/museum the second I saw what was in the exhibit. I turned around saying ‘Oh Joe!’ because I was about to give him grief but then I saw he was down on one knee.”

After Joe’s proposal, the family went to the nearby restaurant Bill’s for a celebration lunch – which had also involved careful planning on Joe’s part. He had made the reservation in June and because it was so far in advance, it had to be cleared by the company’s head office.

Dawn said: “I was really glad that Joe had a place booked, it was such a lovely touch as that was another of the places we went when we first started dating. I was feeling a bit stressed because I was expecting it would be really hard to get a table for all six of us, and Joe has been known to ‘wing it’ in the past whereas I'm very much a planner! Of course, he had already sorted it....

“It was funny when I went to say the name for the reservation. I gave his name and they said there wasn't a reservation under his name - my heart dropped until he said to use mine. Joe had planned for the receptionist to say ‘Dawn McIntee?’.

Lisa from RAMM said: “Our museum is important to so many people for a variety of reasons, and it was an honour to share in Joe and Dawn’s special day. We wish the whole family much happiness in the future.”

It was not the first time RAMM had been the setting for a marriage proposal; in 2016 a man surprised his girlfriend with a handmade copper rose among the artefacts in the Making History gallery, and in 2019 another romantic suitor hid an engagement ring between a tray of moths and a medieval stone carving.