Road closure notices are the 'biggest challenge' stopping carnival revival bid

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round ©2017 Matt Round Photography

An Exmouth man hoping to revive Exmouth's cancelled carnival is calling on the community to come together.

Gavin Roberts wants anyone who has experience of running or being part of a carnival to come forward as he attempts to get the carnival back on in the space of six weeks.

The Journal previously reported that the illuminated procession would not be happening due to a lack of volunteers to help with enforcing road closures.

Mr Roberts said some people have come forward to help and the main stumbling block stopping the carnival from happening is getting traffic orders.

He has set up a crunch meeting with Devon County highways officials in an attempt to get orders in place at short notice.

A petition calling for the community to come together to save Exmouth Carnvial has been launched.

Mr Roberts said: "At the moment, I need people who have dealt with a carnival, in any way.

"The biggest challenge will be to get the road closures at short notice.

"I am hopeful that with enough support we can make it happen.

"We have still got six weeks to get this thing done."

The cancellation of the carnival was confirmed this week by committee chairman Paul Wollen.

He said: "We need 18 people along Exeter Road but only six have come forward, and they are all in their 80s.

"You can't have six people for 18 spots.

"They would be stopping traffic coming onto the main drag of the route.

"A lot of people said last year they would help, I have put signs up but nothing came back."

Mr Wollen called on the town council to take it over from next year, but town mayor Steve Gazzard said they do not have the resources to run it.

He said: "We have not got the resources or trained people to do it.

"It is disappointing that the town looks like it will lose its carnival again this year.

"As a town council, we cannot entertain running it."

Last year's carnival was also cancelled after water works in Pound Lane diverted traffic onto the intended parade route.