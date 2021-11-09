A man has been jailed for two separate attacks in Exmouth while he was banned from going into the town centre.

Denva-Louis Smith, 21, of Mountain Close, Exmouth, carried out the two assaults while still on post-release supervision after being jailed in 2019 for two previous unprovoked attacks in the town.

He admitted battery and assault causing actual bodily harm and was jailed for a year by Judge David Evans.

The judge told Smith: “I am sure that in your clearer moments you understand there are two futures for you. One is simply to continue behaving like a thug and going back to prison and that is all there will be for you.

“I am sure the glamour of you and your teenaged mates getting involved in fights and showing off to them will get very boring.

“The other future is to use the support you get from the probation service and others to make something of yourself.”

The court heard that the less serious assault happened on March 18 when Smith approached a Co-op customer, claimed he owed him money for cannabis and threatened him.

The shopper tried to run off but was chased and rugby-tackled before Smith kicked him in the body and the head, causing concussion and bruising.

The second attack was on April 4 in Madeira Walk, an area from which Smith was excluded by a Criminal Behaviour Order.

After a verbal exchange outside a KFC shop, Smith and another man attacked the victim on a nearby footpath. Smith punched and kicked him and hit him with a knife handle, causing a cut on his face and a black eye.

The victim made a personal statement saying he was so traumatised by the attack that his hair had fallen out and he suffered anxiety and stress.

Mr Joss Ticehurst, defending, said Smith has matured during his six months on remand in prison and plans to stay out of trouble when he is released.

He said Smith is a care leaver which means he will get help to find housing, he has the support of his family, and wants to move away from Exmouth to get away from bad influences.