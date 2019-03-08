Man who attacked wedding party jailed after breaching suspended sentence

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant Archant

A man who attacked a wedding party has been jailed after he failed to work with the probation service.

Nathan Fowler received a suspended sentence after he was found guilty of affray last year but then became homeless and lost touch with the probation officers.

He has also committed two different offences during the 18 months since he received the original sentence at Exeter Crown Court.

Fowler, aged 23, formerly of Ryll Grove, Exmouth, but now of no fixed address, admitted breaching his suspended sentence by failing to attend probation appointments.

He breached his suspended sentence on two occasions, receiving conditional discharges on both occasions.

The first, in August 2018 was for personal possession of heroin.

The second, in March 2019, was for possession of a knuckleduster as criminal property.

He was jailed for five months by Judge Timothy Rose, who decided to activate only part of the original eight month suspended sentence.

He told him: "The breach report makes very dismal reading.

"You failed to keep many more appointments that you are charged with missing. There were at lest seven unacceptable absences.

"You are quite fairly described and having made very little progress and having achieved very little indeed.

"The probation service doubts your commitment."

Herc Ashworth, prosecuting, said there had been a number of breaches, some of which had been deemed as acceptable, but others which were not, including supervision appointments on June 25 and July 2, this year.

William Parkhill, defending, said the issue arose out of Fowler's homelessness and use of heroin.

He said Fowler now has greater motivation to change because his girlfriend is pregnant.

Fowler received the suspended sentence on February 1, 2018 after he and two friends were convicted of an affray at the Grapevine pub in Exmouth.

Fowler admitted affray.

Darren Travers, aged 26, of Manor Court, Sidmouth, denied affray but was found guilty.

Ayden Barrier, aged 21, of Bradley Lane, Newton Abbot, denied affray but was found guilty of the lesser charge of threatening behaviour.

Travers was jailed for a year and Barrier was ordered to do 80 hours community work by Recorder Mr Llewellyn Sellick.